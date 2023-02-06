Pamela Anderson’s home renovation series “Pamela’s Garden of Eden” has been renewed for a second season.

On Monday, Corus Studios announced the continuation of their partnership with the famed Hollywood icon by revealing that the series is currently in production on season 2, continuing the renovation of her family’s legacy property on Vancouver Island.

In season 2, Anderson’s “quest to transform her grandmother’s six-acre legacy property on Vancouver Island continues, resolving renovation issues from season 1 and tackling a long list of new projects,” as per an official press release. “Simultaneously, Pamela travels back and forth to Los Angeles to help her son Brandon Lee renovate his newly purchased house. As a first-time homeowner, Brandon depends on his mother’s keen eye for design and renovation to help turn his new house into a home he can truly call his own.”

The upcoming season will consist of eight episodes, each with a one-hour runtime.

Anderson’s presence in the lifestyle space is also expanding with a brand-new food-focused series, “Pamela’s Cooking With Love” (working title), which is set to begin production this summer and scheduled to premiere in 2024 on Food Network Canada.

“Corus Studios is proud to collaborate with Pamela Anderson on these two series as we work together to share her passion for food and entertaining with both a Canadian and international audience,” said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. “‘Pamela’s Cooking With Love’ is the perfect companion series to ‘Pamela’s Garden of Eden’, and services our commitment to authentic story-telling and building a premium library of content for the global market.”

Pamela Anderson of “Pamela’s Garden of Eden”. — Photo: Odette Sugerman Photography / HGTV Canada

Meanwhile, Anderson is looking forward to celebrating her love of food and entertaining.

“Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally,” the TV personality said in a statement provided to ET Canada. “Corus Studios and I have set mutual goals with good intentions. It’s been a learning curve — and I am confident they will be a positive partner in helping bring my true vision to life.”

In “Pamela’s Cooking With Love” (working title), Anderson, who will all serve as an executive producer, is fueled by a craving to learn more about cooking and how she can use food to take entertaining to the next level. She works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather the diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family.

Anderson is currently celebrating the release of her new memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story”.

Season 2 of “Pamela’s Garden of Eden” will premiere on HGTV Canada in the fall of 2023.