Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt looking up in fear in a scene from the film "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer", 1998.

A sequel to “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is reportedly in the works.

Original cast members, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., are currently in talks to reprise their roles, 25 years after the original film premiered in 1997.

Additionally, sources told Deadline that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to direct the Sony Pictures project. Most recently, the filmmaker helmed Netflix’s “Do Revenge”.

According to insiders, the sequel, which is being penned by scriptwriter Leah McKendrick, is in early development. Neal H. Moritz is also in talks to return as producer.

The original film “follows four young friends bound by a tragic accident who are reunited when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town,” as per Deadline. It quickly became a hit and led to a sequel that debuted just one year later. The ’90s flick also kickstarted the careers of Hewitt and Prinze Jr. and their fellow co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe.

Further details surrounding the plot remain unknown as Sony has yet to comment on the project.

Robinson and McKendrick reportedly pitched the idea for a sequel last fall. Since then, they were able to get Hewitt and Prinze Jr. on board.

Robinson, who is a new filmmaker, made her directorial debut for Netlix in 2019 with “Someone Great”. She also worked for Marvel- serving as a writer on “Thor: Love and Thunder” and a consulting producer on “Hawkeye”- and penned HBO Max’s “Unpregnant”.