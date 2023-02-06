Fans called out Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for looking awkward on the red carpet while promoting their new Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine”, and Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis agrees. Kunis emailed the co-stars to second the internet’s opinion of the now-viral photos.

“She even emailed us last night,” Witherspoon said on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” Monday. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’ It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ’cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

When the photos hit the internet, fans were quick to weigh in, with one writing that the less-than-exciting pics were done to avoid press tour “drama.”

“I choose to believe the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon romcom is about to be so spicy they needed to look like they hated each other for the press tour to avoid drama,” one user tweeted, with another referencing the famous Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain armpit smelling photos as the gold standard for romantic leads promotion, “actors playing romantic leads always need to go to the oscar isaac and jessica chastain’s school of promotion cause…what is this.”

Despite the otherwise awkward shots, Witherspoon couldn’t help but gush over her Kutcher who she called “the funniest guy.”

“He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy,” she said. “I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?'”

While Witherspoon and Kunis are friends, “The Morning Show” actress told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she and Kutcher had to “learn to be friends” as the two didn’t really know each other well before filming.

She shared that about a month before filming, she and Kutcher, who play friends who have known each other for 20 years in the movie, started talking every day and sending each other videos.

“I was like, ‘These are my dogs. These are my kids,'” Witherspoon explained. “My kids would tease him about his football team.”

See if the pair were able to bring the chemistry on-screen, when “Your Place or Mine” hits Netflix Feb. 10.

