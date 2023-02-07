Being a superhero doesn’t mean much to Paul Rudd’s kids.

Arriving on the red carpet at the premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in L.A. on Monday night, the actor spoke with People about how his kids view his Marvel role.

“I think I’m dad more than I’m Ant-Man or in the MCU,” he admitted. “Yeah. They don’t care, nor should they.”

Rudd shares two children with wife, screenwriter and producer Julie Yaeger, who accompanied him at the premiere.

The third film in the series comes nearly a decade after Rudd was first cast int he role as Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, and the actor reflected on how his life has changed since.

“It’s like this kind of thing doesn’t just happen, so it’s coming up now on nearly 10 years, which is a long time, and it’s been a wild ride,” he said.

“I’ve gotten to go to many different countries,” Rudd added. I’ve met lots of people I never would’ve met, and to be a part of something that has such global interest has been an amazing experience.”

Along with the three “Ant-Man” films, Rudd has also made appearances in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opens in theatres Feb. 17.