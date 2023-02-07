Clement Virgo’s acclaimed new film is testament to family and community.

On Tuesday, Elevation Pictures officially debuted the first trailer for the Canadian director’s epic new drama “Brother”, which was selected as TIFF’s Canada’s Top 10 this year.

“Brother is the story of Francis and Michael, sons of Caribbean immigrants maturing into young men amidst Toronto’s pulsing 1990’s hip-hop scene,” the official logline reads. “A mystery unfolds when escalating tensions set off a series of events which changes the course of the brothers’ lives forever.”

Photo: Elevation Pictures

Through a story about grief and loss, the film explores themes of “masculinity, identity and family,” as well as the “profound bond between siblings, the resilience of a community, and the irrepressible power of music.”

In some ways, the new film acts as a career bookend with Virgo’s 1995 directorial debut “RUDE”, a triptych of three characters struggling for redemption on an Easter weekend in the inner city.

“It’s inevitable that anyone who knows my work will see an overlap between the world and the feelings in ‘RUDE’ and in ‘Brother’,” Virgo says in the official press release. “Looking at ‘RUDE’ now, I see a movie made by a younger man. It has so much energy in it, so much excitement and there’s a sense of youthful exuberance and propulsion in it. ‘Brother’ is made by an older person, more meditative and controlled, and for me a much more reflective, muscular film.”

“Brother” is centred on a family led by strong, single, Jamaican mother Ruth, whose views of the world clash from how her sons experience the reality of growing up in Canada. focuses on a family led by Ruth, a strong, single, Jamaican mother whose view of the world is divergent from those of her sons and how they perceive the reality of Canada.

“Brother looks at growing up with a certain gaze upon you and being made to feel uncomfortable in the city in which you’ve always lived,” Virgo explains. “These are themes not only of decades past, but of today, and not only ones that relate to young black men, but to all of us. When filmmakers are interested in a subject, you’ll see them revisit it over and over again. Stories about immigrants, alienation and masculinity, those are what I’m interested in.”

Photo: Elevation Pictures

The film is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by David Chariandy and when Virgo first read it, he knew he had to turn it into a film.

“The story of Michael and Francis takes place in a West Indian immigrant household in a low-income housing complex in Scarborough in the early 90’s. I’m an immigrant. I grew up a decade earlier and a dozen miles away, in the inner-city Regent Park,” he says.

“Like the two brothers, I was raised by a disciplinarian single mom who spent most of her waking hours working menial jobs in far corners of the city. And like them, I came of age into the world where young black masculinity is seen as an offence,” Virgo continues. “I grew up questioning how you come to understand yourself when the world expects you to be a criminal just because you’re black? How do you come to know your own emotions when you’re expected to have none, a stoic? How do you transcend the prejudices and expectations that confront you daily?”

Chariandy says of the adaptation, “In the book, through description and through tricks of language, I hoped to show the unspoken gestures of intimacy and the moments of joy etched out in ordinary circumstances. But to see experienced actors find their own ways to expressing those intimacies, those acts of everyday tenderness in a narrative that is also about catastrophic loss, that is extraordinary.”

The film stars Lamar Johnson (“Your Honor”, “The Last of Us”) as Michael, Aaron Pierre (“The Underground Railroad”, “Old”) as his older brother Francis, and Marsha Stephanie Blake (“Orange Is the New Black”, “When They See Us”) as their mother Ruth.

Talking about being part of the film, Johnson says, “Scarborough molded me. It made me: the art, the people, the culture. To be a part of this story, I’m just very honoured and grateful. There’s a depth to Scarborough that this story highlights, a side that you don’t get to see from newspaper headlines.”

He adds, “Yes, there’s tension there, and ultimately, it is rooted in people trying to get by, trying to put food on their table. Scarborough is a melting pot of everything. There’s camaraderie, there’s love, there’s compassion. I think is very unique, and it’s beautiful.”

Talking about embodying the presence of Francis in the film, Pierre says, “He’s a very special young man. He has ambition, plans and drive and he’s certainly emotionally intelligent. Something I share with Francis is his protective nature of his loved ones.”

Photo: Elevation Pictures

Blake also identified strongly with Ruth in bringing the character to life on the screen. “I recognized Ruth because she reminded me of my mom. She reminded me of all my aunts. They did the exact same kind of work in New York. They lived in similar situations,” she recalls.

For Virgo, telling the story of “Brother” also fits in with a long tradition of great, epic storytelling on the big screen.

“The intergenerational immigrant story, the experience of people who are considered ‘other’, is not a new one in cinema,” he points out. “When I hear this expression, I think of ‘The Godfather’ trilogy. The story of the first generation sacrificing and working for that second generation, and the tensions that could happen, that interests me. Can you have too many? I don’t think so. There’s always a different angle, a different gaze on that story.”

The director adds, “I believe that the world of storytelling is changing. What’s at the center, what stories occupy the center is changing. A few years ago, the immigrant story wouldn’t have been at the center, but audiences are interested in going beyond what we’ve seen over the last 50 years and are curious about different perspectives. I’m looking forward to seeing all the different takes on these stories. And I’m hoping that ‘Brother’ adds to that.”