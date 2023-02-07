Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Orlando Brown’s lawyers may be considering an insanity plea.

According to TMZ, “That’s So Raven” actor will be undergoing a mental evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

READ MORE: ‘That’s So Raven’ Actor Orlando Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence

The 35-year-old’s lawyers filed documents requesting the evaluation amid his criminal case, following his arrest in December.

Brown is charged in Ohio with the first-degree misdemeanour offence of aggravated menacing.

In December, police were called to the scene of a reported fight in progress between two men. The alleged victim told the responding officers that Brown had come at him wielding a knife and hammer in a threatening manner.

READ MORE: ‘That’s So Raven’ Actor Orlando Brown Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges

Brown and the alleged victim were living under the same roof at the time.

As TMZ notes, depending on the results of the mental evaluation, Brown’s lawyers could also be looking to change is not guilty plea to a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity at trial.

The actor is currently under house arrest, having posted a $25,000 bond on Friday.