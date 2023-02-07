An episode of “The Simpsons” has been removed from Disney+ streaming services in Hong Kong.

According to Variety, the ep, titled “One Angry Lisa” (episode 2 of season 34), saw Lisa get called up for jury duty.

The episode also focused on Marge buying an interactive training bike, with it taking her to the Great Wall of China via images on screen.

The exercise instruction said, “Behold the wonders of China. Bitcoin mines, forced labour camps where children make smartphones.”

READ MORE: ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ And ‘Bob’s Burgers’ All Renewed For Multiple Seasons

Sources have since told Variety that the ep in question is not available in Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The Guardian pointed out that “China’s government has long faced accusations of operating forced labour camps, particularly with Uyghur workers from the Xinjiang region.”

However, NBC News stated the Chinese government had denied allegations of forced labour.

An episode of 'The Simpsons' that refers to “forced labor” in China has been cut from Disney’s streaming service in Hong Kong, where a national security law has raised growing censorship concerns. https://t.co/7uodrsJuBf — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 7, 2023

The episode’s release came after the introduction of a controversial national security law in Hong Kong back in 2020, CNN reported.

The law bans “sedition, secession and subversion” against Beijing, the news site reported, as well as stating it enabled “Chinese national security agencies to operate in the city.”

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong government has since told CNN “that it would not comment on individual business decisions, including whether it had approached Disney to take down the episode.”

The person in question added that offenses under the national security law “are clearly defined” and “law-abiding people and organizations will not unwittingly violate the law.”

They also stated a separate film censorship law only refers to the “exhibition of films,” and does not “apply to streaming services or internet platforms,” the publication reported.

READ MORE: ‘The Simpsons’ To Feature Sign Language and Deaf Actor In New Episode

This isn’t the first time Disney have taken down an episode of “The Simpsons” in Hong Kong. They also removed a 2005 ep of the show that mentioned the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre.