There’s nothing like getting photobombed by Michael Bublé.

On Tuesday, Bubly debuted its brand new ad featuring the beloved singer, set to air across Canada during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

READ MORE: Michael Buble Is ‘Making Memories’ With The Love Of His Life Luisana Lopilato

In the commercial, Michael Bublé photobombs and surprises Canadians with all 10 flavours of the sparkling beverage, including new flavour raspberry bubly.

The ad also highlights Canada from coast-to-coast, with scenes set in Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, in Toronto with the CN Tower in the background, and Mount Royal in Montreal.

Bublé made his Super Bowl ad debut with Bubly back in 2019, and in 2021 he unveiled his own limited edition “meery berry bublé” flavour for the holiday season.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Jokes That ‘The Maple Leafs Can Suck It’

“Finally, finally, after years and years of me trying to make this happen, PepsiCo has finally given in and accepted that it is in their best interest to change the name,” Bublé told People at the time. “Not just to change it but to actually add the é, so that I don’t have to go physically to all the stores like I actually do, believe it or not.”