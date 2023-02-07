Evangeline Lilly attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Evangeline Lilly is one “cool” mom.

The Canadian actress is set to star in the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Marvel flick as Hope Van Dyne alongside Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang.

Lilly admitted her starring in the much-talked about film has definitely gone down well with her and Norman Kali’s two kids.

She told People at the Los Angeles premiere on Monday that it scored her “major cool points” with her children, especially Kahekili Kali, 11.

Lilly admitted, “I needed it so bad with my oldest son because he didn’t believe a word I ever said.

“He didn’t give me credit for anything ever. Until suddenly, he got into MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and he was like, ‘Oh, mom’s cool.'”

The star, who also welcomed a second child with Kati in 2015, went on, “And of course, the Marvel Universe is the thing in middle school.

“I mean, there is almost nothing cooler. Maybe Lil Nas X might be cooler. Or Lazarbeam. But I’m up there with all those guys.”

Lilly continued to tell the mag of the third “Ant-Man” movie, “So we went from the first ‘Ant-Man’ film that was really, really sweet, and innocent, and simple. Not simple, I shouldn’t say simple, but it was a small story.

“And then the second one, we introduced a second superhero with The Wasp. And we brought in an otherworldly female villain.”

Lilly added that in the latest flick they “just dove into a whole new universe. And we’re tackling a story that is sweeping and epic and is going to really launch phase five of the entire MCU. And so, that’s a pretty great trajectory.”

