Jim Carrey is leaving his Los Angeles home after 30 years.

“For three decades it’s been a sanctuary for me but I don’t spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have,” the Canadian actor told The Post via a statement.

“Cha cha cha cha … Changes!” he added, hilariously referencing the classic David Bowie song.

Carrey, 61, purchased the two acre property back in 1994 right before the release of his first major film “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” for $3.8 million, or $7.71 million today, as per records obtained by The Post. The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom ranch home, with more than 12,700 square footage, is now on the market for $28.9 million.

The comedian also told Wall Street Journal, who was first to report on the listing, that the estate served as “a place of enchantment and inspiration” for “30 very creative and prosperous years.”

“Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine,” he shared with the publication.

The one-story home is surrounded by 280 feet of hedged frontage in the upscale Suburban neighbourhood of Brentwood, L.A, as per the listing by Janelle Friedman, of Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Monica-Venice Brokerage.

The gorgeous estate’s living, dining and family rooms each include fireplaces, beamed ceilings and beautiful skylights. The home also has a courtyard patio, a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast room offering views of the pear trees outside and a primary suite, a.k.a a “restful retreat,” thanks to its cozy sitting area, balcony, and wood-paneled bathroom featuring a fireplace and a soaking tub.

Additional features include a theatre room and snack area, a gym and a home office. Moving outside, the massive property has a vegetable garden, a tennis court, a pool house with a bar, a waterfall pool and spa, plus an infrared sauna and steam room.

Photos of the stunning Brentwood, California estate have been obtained by The Post.

Carey previously sold his other California property- an oceanfront Malibu home- in 2013 for $13.4 million. He originally purchased the beach house in 2002.