Meghan Trainor’s son is stealing the show.

The “All About That Bass” singer is one of the judges on this season of “Australian Idol” and in a clip from the auditions, her 2-year-old son Riley makes a special appearance.

Trainor shared the clip on Instagram, writing, “The easiest “yes” all season 😭😭.”

In the clip, Trainor’s husband Daryl Sabara brings Riley out into the audition room.

“I’m gonna sing the ABCs,” Sabara says on his son’s behalf, helping him shake his arms over his head.

“If he’s gonna sing, I want to play with him,” fellow judge Harry Connick Jr. says, sitting down at a piano and playing a rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” for him.

“Hi, baby,” Trainor says lovingly before getting to hug her song and handing him a Golden Ticket.

Riley doesn’t seem too interested in the prize, though, throwing it to the ground, with laughter from the judges.

“He’s too good for this show,” Trainor jokes. “It’s a no from him!”

The singer announced last month that she and Sabara are now expecting their second child.