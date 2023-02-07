Elijah Wood is leading the wave of backlash against AMC Theatres after their recently announced Sightline initiative, a proposal which plans to hike up ticket prices depending on the moviegoer’s seat inside the theatre.

The “Lord of the Rings” star, who will be appearing in the second season of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets”, voiced his heated disapproval on Twitter, pointing out how AMC’s new initiative would hurt customers who had lower incomes the most.

The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 6, 2023

AMC’s now controversial Sightline initiative aims to give customers the option to pay more or less for their seat location inside a screening room. The plan may mean that front-row seats will cost less than midway-up seats, which may have a better view of the film.

The new sales plan will launch on Friday, Feb. 10, at select AMC locations in New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City, before becoming available at all domestic locations by the end of 2023.