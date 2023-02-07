Click to share this via email

Everybody is excited for Rihanna’s return to the stage during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Before the big performance, Apple Music shared a video of NFL fans belting out RiRi’s 2012 hit “Stay”.

Despite the vocals being far from the way the musician sings it, the sports fans in question definitely gave it their all.

Apple Music captioned the video, “This week, we’re all on team @badgalriri.

“Fans from all 32 @nfl teams come together to sing Rihanna’s hit ‘Stay’ in preparation for the #AppleMusicHalftime Show.”

Sunday’s big game will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles battle it out.

NFL fans haven’t been the only ones belting out some RiRi tracks ahead of the show.

The Eagles were also asked what their favourite songs were in a hilarious social media clip, with the team giving fans a treat by singing the lyrics.