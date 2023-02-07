Click to share this via email

Netflix continues to tease cast images for the “Bridgerton” prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”.

As the next social season quickly approaches, Netflix shared a new image of Corey Mylchreest as a young King George.

The image featured Mylchreest as the royal leader standing beside a large golden telescope in a room decked with sculptures and paintings. Netflix gave no further information about the context behind the image.

A young man most fit for the throne. Introducing Corey Mylchreest as King George in #QueenCharlotte: A Bridgerton Story. pic.twitter.com/bBqncRqn08 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 7, 2023

King George, played by a much older James Fleet in the original “Bridgerton”, was only a minor character in the show’s two seasons.

However, his character created a lasting impact when an illness prompted Charlotte to rise to the leadership of the monarchy.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” will provide a much more detailed look at the young queen’s growth in power several years before “Bridgerton”. The series also shows the development between her and King George’s blossoming relationship.

Original “Bridgerton” stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) will all also appear in the prequel.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is anticipated to premiere sometime this spring.