Attention “Grease” fans, the first official trailer for the new original series, inspired by the beloved 1970s musical-romance, has just been released.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Paramount+ debuted the trailer for “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”.

The four pink ladies- Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara- also made a special appearance on the daytime talk show.

The upcoming musical series will take place four years before the original “Grease”.

The official synopsis reads: “In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

The series, produced by Paramount Television Studios, stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” will premiere on Thursday, April 6, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.