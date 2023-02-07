Rihanna is getting the wax figure treatment once more.

Madame Tussauds announced on Tuesday that the Grammy Award-winning artist would be receiving a new wax figure at the New York location of the world-famous museum.

Her wax twin will be sporting her iconic 2018 Met Gala look which features an embellished strapless mini dress worn with a matching headdress, a long matching coat with a caped collar and a pleated skirt with a very subtle waterfall hem, cinched in at the waist by a wide pearled belt.

READ MORE: Super Bowl 2023: NFL Fans Belt Out Interesting Version Of Rihanna’s ‘Stay’ Ahead Of Halftime Show

Rihanna – Photo: Madame Tussauds

In a modern touch, it also boasts LED lights to bring the glow to the Glow Gala room it will be hosted in. The figure took six months to make according to the press release.

This won’t be the only new wax figure being made in Rihanna’s honour. The Orlando location is also expecting a Rihanna wax figure later this year, but it will be wearing her yet-to-be revealed Super Bowl costume.

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon,” said General Manager at Madame Tussauds New York, Joerg Hanel.

READ MORE: Adele Is Going To The Super Bowl — But Only To See Rihanna: ‘I Don’t Give A Flying F**k’ About The Game

The singer has been waxed before in the past, including her Berlin counterpart which received a controversial makeover in 2021. Fans were disturbed by the new look and questioned its likeness to the star.