Josh Ross is getting into some good old fashioned trouble.

On Tuesday, the Canadian country star premiered the music video for his latest hit single “Trouble” with ET Canada.

To bring the emotional lyrics of the song to life, in this video exclusively shared with ET Canada, Ross dons a firefighter uniform to put out fire.

Ross explains that he and his team “had the idea of not doing a traditional music video with this song. We knew the lyric lent itself easily to a classic bar setting, but those videos are a dime a dozen nowadays, so we tried to think outside of the box. Originally, we had the idea of making me a construction worker, but then Wales proposed the idea of a firefighter, which brought the video concept to life.”

He adds, “This song to me is an emotional one that’s personal and means a lot. I wrote it with my friend Mason Thornley, and we had the idea of wishing somebody would come back home. I think what makes it cool is we don’t fully understand what the girl is going through in the video and that she maybe was the one in trouble.”

Over the weekend, “Trouble” was featured on SiriusXM The Highway’s “On The Horizon” show, broadcasting it to country fans across everywhere.

Ross’ other recent single “On A Different Night” is also lighting things up, landing in the Top 5 at Canadian Country Radio, and getting added to Spotify’s “Hot Country” playlist, the biggest in the world.

Since performing as a special guest at the 109th Grey Cup Halftime show with Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard, Ross has gone from 400,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, to over 1.9 million.

He has also been named as one of the 10 country artists to watch for 2023 by the streamer.

Ross will be heading out on tour this year, opening for both Lee Brice and Nickelback.