The first-look trailer for “Die Hart the Movie” is here.
Prime Video dropped the new clip on Tuesday ahead of the flick’s release on Feb. 24.
The satirical action comedy film, which follows the release of the 2020 series, sees Hart playing a version of himself as he heads out on his “death-defying quest to become an action star.”
Hart stars in the film alongside stars including John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel and Josh Hartnett.
“My whole life I’ve dreamed of becoming an action hero,” Hart announces at the start of the trailer.
A synopsis states the flick “follows a fictionalized version of Kevin Hart, as he tries to become an action movie star.
“He attends a school run by Ron Wilcox, where he attempts to learn the ropes on how to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.”
Check out the first trailer for #DieHart
Starring Kevin Hart, John Travolta and Nathalie Emmanuel
Coming to @primevideouk Feb 24th
— EverythingLowery 🍿 (@everythinglwry) February 7, 2023
The movie has been directed by Eric Appel and written by Derek Kolstad.