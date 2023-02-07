Another royal scandal is coming to Netflix.

This week, Deadline reported that production had begun on the upcoming movie “Scoop”, about how BBC Newsnight landed their bombshell 2019 interview with Prince Andrew.

Gillian Anderson has joined the drama, playing former lead Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, who conducted the interview.

Rufus Sewell will be playing Prince Andrew, opposite the “Sex Education” actress.

The film has also cast Keeley Hawes as Andrew’s former private secretary Amanda Thirsk, along with Billie Piper as Sam McAlister, the producer who negotiated the booking.

Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, McAlister’s memoir about her career at Newsnight, serves as the basis for the film.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams, especially as a first time writer, to end up working with this extraordinary cast, Netflix, and the amazing teams at The Lighthouse and Voltage,” McAlister said. “Watching Billie Piper, one of my favourite actresses, play ‘me’ will be a pinch myself moment and I’m truly thrilled to be involved in this film.”

In the interview, Maitlis confronted Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations of abuse by the royal himself.

News about the project was first reported last summer, and the film is said to follow the women who broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to get the interview on the air.

Philip Martin of “The Crown” will be directing the film.