Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick are teaming up for their first ever collaboration.

The music legends are set to release their recording of a gospel duet entitled “Peace Like A River”.

Parton wrote the track and Damon Elliott, Warwick’s son/manager, produced for AND CUT… Productions.

Parton and Warwick have been busy filming a video in Nashville this week to accompany the release, with both dropping on Feb. 24.

Parton gushed, “I was honoured to get to sing with one of my idols, Dionne Warwick. I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her.”

Warwick added, “I so admire Dolly Parton’s talent and work ethic. I am thrilled to have this opportunity for us to work together.”

Producer Elliot went on, “I knew from the moment that Dolly sent me (‘Peace Like A River’) that mom not only must sing it, but Dolly must sing it with her! The magic is in the dynamic of the duo, and let me say with all the chaos in this world we all need peace and cleansing…”

“It is such an honour to be able to work with these legends. Everything from the colors to the placements and detail of this work came into consideration to bring forth this peaceful clean visual,” single cover artist Bart Cooper shared.

Parton and Warwick appeared on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to discuss the collaboration, with host Robin Roberts asking if they had any advice for younger generations.

Parton responded, “Well, it kind of goes back to one of our ‘Dollyisms’ is find out who you are and do it on purpose,” urging people to “be true to yourself.”

Warwick then said, “I was told many, many years ago… be who you be. You can’t be anyone other than yourself.”