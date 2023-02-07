On Charles Dickens’ birthday anniversary, FX dropped the trailer and announced the “Great Expectations” premiere date.

“Great Expectations” is a limited series adaptation of the Dickens classic.

The coming-of-age story chronicles Pip, played by Fionn Whitehead, an orphan who wishes there were more to his life until an abrupt twist of fate introduces him to the mysteriously peculiar Miss Havisham, played by Olivia Colman, and Estella, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin. The pair reveal to Pip a cryptic world of possibilities.

Pip will then have to weigh the costs of his new responsibilities and whether they’re leading his life on the path he truly wants to be on.

In the short trailer released on Tuesday, February 7, Olivia Colman appears almost unrecognizable as Miss Havisham. While meeting a young Pip for the first time, she declares, “What a prized creature we have fished from the river.”

The series will also star Ashley Thomas (“Top Boy”), Johnny Harris (“A Christmas Carol”), Trsytan Gravelle (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) and Hayley Squires (“The Essex Serpent”).

The limited series will premiere on Sunday, March 26, exclusively on Hulu in the US and internationally on Disney+ under the Star banner at a later date.