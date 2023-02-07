Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania'.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” doesn’t hit theatres for another 10 days, but the first reactions are here.

Some of the lucky few who have seen the upcoming Marvel flick took to Twitter to share their thoughts following Monday’s Los Angeles premiere.

The popular opinion seems to be that Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang The Conqueror, is incredible, with Josh Gad being among those gushing over the actor.

Was lucky enough to see #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania last night and I literally cannot shake how good #JonathanMajors is. Dude is next level. pic.twitter.com/LRxSAn6Q3g — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 7, 2023

See more reaction below.

The more I think about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the more I get excited to see it again. We all know Jonathan Majors can act, but DANG, he was BORN to play Kang! His conversations with EVERYONE else in this film are bone-chilling.#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/fznksYBHtu — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) February 7, 2023

I wonder if @iamkateherron knew that #JonathanMajors was goin to become the next big Marvel star playing the charismatic lunatic that is #KangTheConqueror #loki 🤷🏽‍♀️🥳 pic.twitter.com/8N8JxlsQQ5 — MAX (@ThisIsMax) February 7, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is by far Marvel’s weirdest, zaniest movie to date. Jonathan Majors stands out strongly. Kang elevates the whole film. Majors and Paul Rudd are intense together. Loads of CGI, crazy new characters, and an exciting trajectory for the MCU saga. pic.twitter.com/kgeX6XKoyo — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 7, 2023

Marvel’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a strong start to Phase 5. I now understand why it’s called #Quantumania. JonathanMajors is excellent as Kang and cannot wait to see where this all goes. 2 after the credits scenes and both are very good. pic.twitter.com/62Ch3w2O5N — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) February 7, 2023

A synopsis for the flick, that’s set to be released on Feb. 17, reads, “Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.”

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are returning as Ant-Man and The Wasp in the film, with Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, William Jackson Harper, and more being among the star-studded cast.

While attending Monday’s L.A. premiere, Lilly told People of the third “Ant-Man” movie, “So we went from the first ‘Ant-Man’ film that was really, really sweet, and innocent, and simple. Not simple, I shouldn’t say simple, but it was a small story.

“And then the second one, we introduced a second superhero with The Wasp. And we brought in an otherworldly female villain.”

Lilly added that in the latest flick they “just dove into a whole new universe. And we’re tackling a story that is sweeping and epic and is going to really launch phase five of the entire MCU. And so, that’s a pretty great trajectory.”