Global has announced that two of its most popular reality TV series, “Survivor” and “Big Brother Canada”, will be back with new seasons full of drama and action this March.

“Survivor” host and executive producer Jeff Probst described the latest season as “one of the most intense, unpredictable, inspirational, and most entertaining seasons.”

This season of the reality competition will feature 18 new castaways in Fiji, including a Canadian contestant, Kane Fritzler of Saskatchewan. The competitors will be pushed to their mental and physical limits more than ever in a new series of obstacles and challenges. Only one of the survivors will take home the $1 million cash prize.

“Survivor” will launch its 44th season on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV.

“Big Brother Canada” will also return for its 11th season, featuring a new group of strangers from all walks of life trading in their private lives for the notoriously camera-ridden Big Brother house to win CAD$100,000. The season will continue its three weekly episodes format with an episode airing on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

“Big Brother Canada” will step forward with its 11th season on Wednesday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV.