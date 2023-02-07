Meghan Trainor is having a baby and starring in a Big Game ad.

On Tuesday, Pringles unveiled their new Super Bowl commercial, featuring people getting their hands stuck in their signature chips container, and the “All About That Bass” singer makes an appearance.

Speaking with People, Trainor shared how she thinks becoming pregnant with her second child led to her spot in the ad.

“I think babies bring good luck. I fully believe that because a couple weeks after I found out I was pregnant, we got a call. [Pringles] asked me to be in their big game commercial, and I was like, ‘Me? Are they sure?’ I was crying,” she said.

Trainor added, “I teared up and called my family. My brothers are big sports guys, so they were like, ‘Oh my God!’ It was like I won a Grammy all over again. It was the best call of my life.”

On top of appearing in the ad herself, with her hand stuck in a Pringles can, Trainor’s pet dog makes a cameo, too.

“That’s my dog, Roo. She’s a star. She got extra treats that day, and she ate the Pringles so it was great,” she said. “And my older brother was there; he was the dog wrangler.”

Despite starring in a Super Bowl ad, Trainor admitted she’s actually not that into football.

“I’m not the best at following sports, but I’m in it for the commercials when I’m watching the Super Bowl,” she said.

The ad will be broadcast during the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Trainor announced last month that she and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child, after welcoming son Riley in 2021.