Behati Prinsloo has joined the chat. On Monday, podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming interview on her popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast. In a teaser clip, Cooper seemed to be interviewing singer Adam Levine, though her guest was never shown.

“I have to tell you, I was a huge Maroon 5 fan and I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage,” Cooper said in the clip. “How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?”

Turns out, she’s actually sitting down with actor Adam DeVine, who has previously joked about being mistaken for the Maroon 5 frontman.

Prinsloo, who recently welcomed her third child with Levine following allegations of his infidelity, commented on the fake out teaser, simply writing, “LOL.”

Back in September, Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had an affair with Levine for “about a year.”

Levine later released a statement clearing the air.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote at the time. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Prinsloo has not publicly commented on the allegations, but she has since been spotted by her husband’s side.

Shortly after the allegations surrounding Levine surfaced, DeVine took to Instagram to joke about the similarities in their names.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong,” DeVine wrote. “I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

