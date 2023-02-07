No stranger to controversy, Madonna recently showed off some of the explicit accessories accompanying her to the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night.

The pop megastar posted a series of snaps to her Instagram Story that reveals some of the eyebrow-raising fashion statements she brought to music’s biggest night.

One photo showcases the 64-year-old singer holding a Vivienne Westwood-designed brooch which features crystal-covered genitals on it while standing in front of the L.A. cityscape.

The Queen of Pop also uploaded a photo of her looking professionally regal in her black Mugler satin suited top while holding an Off-White bag that read ‘INSERT MONEY HERE’ etched across the tote.

Another bag the pop star showed off to Instagram included a crystal-coated silver tote with the words ‘F–K’ engraved on the front.

Madonna — Photo: @madonna/Instagram Story

The controversial performer also included snaps of her biting what appeared to be a leather paddle whip while her hair was braided into ponytails that swirled around over her head.

Madonna made her appearance at the awards show to announce the performance of “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

“I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out here forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know — all you trouble makers out there — you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed,” said Madonna while introducing the performers. “You are seen. You are heard and most of all, you are appreciated.”