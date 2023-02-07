Megan Fox is proud of Machine Gun Kelly’s ability to accept his Grammy loss gracefully.

The “Big Gold Brick” star posted a series of snaps to her Instagram with a glowing paragraph of praise for her fiance’s mature attitude towards his Grammy loss.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Has A Message For Critics Of His Fashion Choices

“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you,” wrote the 36-year-old actress alongside a few photos of the couple together at the award show.

Kelly, unfortunately, lost the best rock album category to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Patient Number 9”. The 32-year-old musician was nominated for his album “Mainstream Sellout”.

READ MORE: Megan Fox Arrives With Machine Gun Kelly At 2023 Grammys After Suffering Concussion

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” continued Fox.

The series of photos showcased Kelly and Fox arriving at the event, as well as embracing each other after the award show. Kelly lit up the room in a metallic suit while Fox stunned in a bejewelled gown.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. — Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The actress finished the sentiment with a cute quip about how “beautiful” Kelly’s face is.

“Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”