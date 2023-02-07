“La La Land” is coming to the great white way.

Tony Award-winning producer Marc Platt announced today that together with Lionsgate, they were bringing the Oscar-nominated film to the stage.

Tony Award and Drama Desk Award-winning director Bartlett Sher will be responsible for the show with a book being penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and three-time Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker.

The film’s composer, Academy Award-winner Justin Hurwitz, returns to compose music to lyrics by Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” said Platt. “We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land’s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.”

“With La La Land in Concert marking its sixth year of touring worldwide and the original film a timeless and globally revered cultural touchstone, we’re excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the original movie,” said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate EVP & Head of Global Products & Experiences.

The stage adaptation of the 2016 film is the latest in a slate of stage adaptations for other Lionsgate properties including “Dirty Dancing”, “Now You See Me”, “Wonder” and “Nashville”.