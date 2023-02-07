Click to share this via email

Courteney Cox and beau Johnny McDaid are demonstrating the perils of attempting to replicate the most iconic dance scene in “Dirty Dancing”.

The “Friends” alum shared a video of herself and the Snow Patrol frontman snuggling up in front of the TV watching the scene, in which Jennifer Grey’s Baby is lifted up in the air by Patrick Swayze’s Johnny Castle.

“I love this part,” Cox declares, before asking McDaid, “Can we do it? The lift?”

“Sure,” McDaid responds, with just a touch of dubiousness.

The pair are next seen in the back yard, while the Bill Medley-Jennifer Warnes hit “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” plays in the background.

Cox is then lifted off a deck and carried onto the grass by two men — one of whom happens to be Ed Sheeran.

Cox and McDaid give each other “Dirty Dancing” looks and a quick nod before McDaid runs toward Cox ad leaps — as she wisely steps aside as he flails in mid-air.

The video ends with footage of an ambulance racing down a street, sirens blaring.