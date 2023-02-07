Jonathan Major is being praised as a standout for his portrayal of Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, and the actor sat down to talk about his attention-grabbing new role in the latest issue of Ebony.

Asked when he first discovered he had “swagger,” Majors responded with a laugh, I was told many times that I didn’t have swagger.”

He added: “I was told I wasn’t cool. I was forced to be an individual in order to survive. I had to believe in my own way of doing things. And that’s what swagger is, you know. It’s a supreme confidence in how one thinks and what one is capable of doing. Also, with that comes a huge amount of humility, because you can’t swag at the wrong spot, because it ain’t swaggy… Yet, I do have a very clear confidence in how I move through the world. It’s a lack of fear of being seen. And I think as I worked more, the arts began to give me that.”

READ MORE: ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’: First Reactions Are In And Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Jonathan Majors

Majors also opened up about his career, and how he’s stuck to his guns over the years in terms of projects he would and wouldn’t take on.

“It was clear to me — which again has to do with the preparation conversation — it was clear early on what type of actor I wanted to be and how I wanted to be seen and the type of work I wanted to do. Sidney Poitier told Denzel Washington, “The first three films you make will define your career.” Those first three, four characters, especially when you’re talking mainstream, will define your career. I was very conscientious about not playing roles I didn’t think were going to move me forward as an actor,” Majors explained.

“Now I’ll play the bad guy, I’ll play the good guy, I’ll play the morally corrupt guy. Because my job is to tell stories, and to tell stories in a way that allows people to see themselves and to change for the better. But early on, I had one rule for myself, and I say it to younger actors, too: Keep your rent low, and you don’t have to panic,” he continued.

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors Refuses To Use Fake Weights In Workout Scenes, Chats Intense Dedication To Physically Demanding ‘Body Roles’

“Being an actor has never been an ego trip for me. Quite the opposite; it’s quite humbling. You’re always playing somebody bigger, faster, stronger, smarter than you, deeper than you. Which is why you have to do so much work [in preparation for a role]. So no, I never felt pressured to do that. But now it’s the same old thing; I do the same old stuff every day. The world is changing around me. My job is to stay the same, to grow versus change,” Majors added.

“I pick roles where I go, ‘Is this going to challenge me to be a better human being? Is it going to hurt? Is it going to scare me?’” he shared. “Because if I can overcome it, if I can heal the character, I can heal myself. If I heal myself and people are watching, other people will be healed.”