Franklin Jonas is following in the musical footsteps of his famous brothers by releasing his first solo single.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the younger brother of Jonas Brothers’ members Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas unveiled his debut single and accompanying music video.

The single, “Cocaine”, draws inspiration from his past struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

READ MORE: Frankie Jonas On His Solo Music Career And Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

“‘Cocaine’ is about longing for the coping mechanisms you don’t have or can’t do anymore,” said Jonas — a.k.a. the “bonus Jonas” — in a press release for the single.

“It’s the point where you become nostalgic for the bad times,” he added, “because even the bad times had good distractions.”

While “Cocaine” is Jonas’ first official music release, he can also be heard alongside Noah Cyrus in the track “Ponyo On the Cliff By the Sea” from the 2009 animated film “Ponyo”, in which they both voiced characters.