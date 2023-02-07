Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have been hitting the slopes in Aspen, Colorado.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Jonas Brothers singer took to Instagram to share a “photo dump” from the couple’s Aspen vacation.

In the first of several pics, Jonas stands with his arm around Chopra, while she holds their baby daughter Malti Marie, who’s bundled up in a tiny parka.

Chopra can be seen playfully hurling a snowball at her husband, and in another they embrace while reclining in a snowbank.

Last year, Jonas shared a touching tribute to his wife in honour of Mother’s Day.

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he wrote. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”