One of the highlights of Sunday’s Grammy Awards came when Adele was bowled over by a surprise appearance by Dwayne Johnson.

“This is one of the strangest things I found out,” host Trevor Noah said during his show-opening monologue.

“The person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson. I found out he’s a huge fan of yours, too,” Noah continued, at which point Johnson made a surprise appearance, shocking and delighting the singer.

Later in the show, Johnson even wound up presenting Adele a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance to the clearly shocked and delighted singer.

Now, the “Black Adam” star is revealing how he was able to pull off the surprise.

“We wanted to do something special for Adele,” Johnson told Variety. “I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well — her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her.”

Once Johnson was able to confirm that he’d be able to make it to the Grammys, the telecast’s producer, Ben Winston, pitched him the idea of surprising Adele during Noah’s monologue.

“We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week,” Johnson explained.

“The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was,” he added.

“It was just a great surprise and I was able to chat with her a little bit and her boyfriend, Rich Paul,” Johnson said. “And talk about the universe meeting our friendship halfway: I get up onstage and I open that Grammy envelope and it said ‘Adele.’ So that’s why I was able to say, ‘Get up here best friend, Adele!’ It was such a special night. And she’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman. We had a really great time tonight. I think probably the best part about it is she’s just cool — and I had never met her before.”