Pamela Anderson has been busy promoting her new book Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story” in Toronto this week.

The Canadian actress posed with her son Brandon Thomas Lee at a special screening at TIFF Bell Lightbox for her tell-all doc on Tuesday, donning a stunning little black dress for the occasion.

Pamela Anderson, Brandon Thomas Lee pose at a “Pamela: A Love Story” special film screening in Toronto, Canada. Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson poses at a special “Pamela: A Love Story” film screening in Toronto, Canada. — George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Before that, she signed books at Toronto Eaton Centre’s Indigo on Monday, after surprising restaurant staff at the vegan hotspot Gia by turning up to eat.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Wrote Britney Spears A Letter After The Singer Praised Her For Speaking Out In Her New Netflix Doc

Fans lined up around Indigo’s top floor to meet Pamela Anderson for her Toronto book signing on Monday night! pic.twitter.com/ziwoG6plbk — Brooke Houghton (@BrookeHoughton0) February 7, 2023

According to blogTO, Anderson arrived at the eatery on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. with Brandon and his girlfriend, as well as a HGTV executive and others. There were said to be a total of seven guests, with the group sitting in a semi-private section.

READ MORE: Pamela Anderson Reveals She Still Has ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit: ‘It Still Fits’

Animal rights activist Anderson and her friends ordered a vegan meal that included focaccia, olives, baby gem salad, meatballs, beet tartare, risotto Milanese, rigatoni salsiccia, tonnarello al fartufo with cashew butter and truffles, cauliflower, roasted squash, olive oil cake with buttercream and fig brulee, and affogato with Honey’s vegan ice cream.

They also enjoyed mocktails, which were made with cold-pressed juice and Lark water.

Gia owner Jenny Coburn had nothing but kind words to say about the “Baywatch” star, who posed for a photo with the chef.

Coburn told blogTO, “They were a pleasure to serve and it seemed like a business meeting. Needless to say, Pamela was extremely polite and gracious. After dinner she complimented the food at which point Chef Francesco Spinelli asked if he could get a photo with her. She said ‘of course.’

“Other than that I got her coat for her when she left, and again she was extremely polite.”

Anderson also chatted to ET Canada while promoting her new releases. Watch a clip from her interview in the clip below.