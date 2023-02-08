There’s reportedly no truth to the rumours that Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, is dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

DiCaprio sparked dating rumours after he was spotted sitting next to Polani at model Riley Montana’s album release party last month.

However, a source has since told People, “Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group… Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.”

Polani seems to have since taken down her Instagram account. As per usual with DiCaprio dating rumours, social media users have been poking fun at the age gap between the pair.

The latest dating claims come after DiCaprio was romantically linked to 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas.

READ MORE: The Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio And Actress Victoria Lamas’ ‘Dinner Date’

However, similar to the rumours surrounding Polani, a source told People they were simply leaving a “big group dinner,” and “were also joined by a number of other people in the car” when they happened to be snapped together.

READ MORE: Victoria Lamas Likes Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Very Much’ But Things Between The Two Are ‘Not’ Serious, Her Father Says

After the “Titanic” star was spotted with Lamas, her dad, actor Lorenzo Lamas, told the New York Post in December: “I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me.”

After splitting from his girlfriend of four years, 25-year-old model Camila Morrone, in August, DiCaprio has also been linked to Gigi Hadid, 27.