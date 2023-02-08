The Super Bowl is almost here, and the ads are as big as ever.

As usual, brands have been getting the jump on the Big Game, releasing and teasing their ads online ahead of time, and some are already going viral with big stars and bigger laughs.

Perhaps the biggest ad so far features the reunion of “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, in-character as Walt and Jesse, recreating moments from the show, but with PopCorners instead of crystal meth.

READ MORE: Ben Affleck To Star In Dunkin’ Donuts’ First 2023 Super Bowl Ad, Featuring A Jennifer Lopez Cameo

In an ad for Booking.com, Melissa McCarthy imagines her dream vacations in musical form, singing about “a fancy hotel with a sexy gardener,” and other locales, “as long as they have childcare.”

Dave Grohl is also starring in a big new ad for Crown Royal, learning about a whole bunch of items, from paint rollers to trash bags to Hawaiian pizza, and what they have in common. The answer will air in the full ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday, but spoiler alert!

… they’re all Canadian inventions.

Meghan Trainor stars in the new Pringles ad campaign, in which she accidentally gets her hand stuck in one of the chips company’s signature cans.

For Doritos, Jack Harlow tries out a whole new sound using a triangle, turning the simple instrument into a viral sensation, with appearances by Missy Elliott and Elton John.

Paul Rudd does double duty with his Super Bowl ad promoting Heineken, while in-character as Scott Lang from the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

For Uber One, Sean “Diddy” Combs tries to reimagine popular hits like “Milkshake” and “What Does The Fox Say” as a jingle, featuring Montell Jodran, Kelis, Donna Lewis and more.

Busch beer has recruited Sarah McLachlan to parody her famous, emotional ads for charity causes.

Danny McBride changes his name to Downy McBride in an ad for the fabric softener, shouting to his neighbours, “You all gotta sniff this stuff,” while launching bottles to them with a T-shirt cannon.

John Cena leads an old fashioned musical number about home finances in an ad for Experian Boost.

General Motors is set to debut a big new ad at the Super Bowl starring Will Ferrell, who in a teaser for the campaign seems like he’s about to be forced into the world of Netflix’s “Squid Game”.

READ MORE: Meghan Trainor Believes Getting Pregnant Helped Her Land Pringles Super Bowl Ad: ‘Babies Bring Good Luck’

Maya Rudolph loves M&M’s, and everyone loves Maya Rudolph, which is why, as she shares in her Super Bowl ad, the classic candy will soon have pictures of her face printed on them.

“I love eating my own face,” she jokes.

Ben Stiller and Steve Martin trade jabs in a hilarious ad for Pepsi.

“We never really stop acting,” Stiller says, to which Martin adds, “For example Ben is acting right now like he’s not intimidated standing next to me.”

“And Steve’s acting like he’s not lucky to be here,” Stiller jokes in return.

Anna Faris stars as Eve in the Garden of Eden, picking up an avocado first time, in a commercial for Avocados from Mexico.

Serena Williams and Brian Cox face off in a very competitive round of golf in a commercial for Michelob Ultra.

In a big new ad for Rakuten, Alicia Silverstone reprises her role as Cher from “Clueless” to teach her classmates how to shop better.

Miles Teller shows off his dance moves while listening to hold music at home, while cracking open a can of Bud Light with his wife, Keleigh Sperry, in an ad for the beer company. Plus, he adorable French bulldog makes an appearance.

In an ad for Squarespace, Adam Driver talks about working with Adam Driver, with multiple versions of the actor directing and starring in the company’s new campaign.