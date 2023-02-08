LeBron James celebrates after a shot to become the all-time NBA scoring leader, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 38388 points during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

LeBron James is celebrating a historical achievement.

During Tuesday night’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers player became the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer with 38,388 career points (and counting), breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record. The former Lakers player, who attended the big game, previously broke the record nearly 39 years ago. Coincidentally, James, 38, happened to break the record in the same Lakers uniform that Abdul-Jabbar wore at the time.

To celebrate the impressive achievement, fans from around the world took to social media to praise King James’ historic night including teammate Anthony Davis; close friend and Phoenix Suns point guard, Chris Paul, who is the godfather to one of James’ sons; fellow NBA players Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant; Lakers legend Magic Johnson; retired NBA star Isaiah Thomas; celeb fans Rihanna and Drake; James’ mother Gloria and more.

"This is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history." Some of the best to ever do it congratulate @KingJames 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nNvmKVYAo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

38388 and counting… congratulations @KingJames!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 8, 2023

Congrats my brother @KingJames 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 not hearing anything they sayin!! #38388 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 8, 2023

LeBron is such an amazing man on and off the court. He’s an incredible entrepreneur, does outstanding charitable work in Ohio and across the country, and he always lends his voice and platform to those who don’t have a voice; especially the Black community. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

Even James’ former teammate Kyle Kuzma tweeted about his success, noting that it’s “cool to say I gave you [a] few assists.” The two played for the Lakers together from 2018 to 2021 and, in 2020, Kuzma helped James win his fourth championship. Now, he’s a member of the Washington Wizards.

.@KingJames lived up to the expectation of having the greatest career ever! My brother!! Cool to say I gave you few assists 🥲🔥🐐🌺 — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 8, 2023

Stepping away from the basketball world, NFL star Travis Kelce took time off from gearing up for Sunday’s Super Bowl to praise James, “The Chosen One.” The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII.

THE KING!!! @KingJames 👑👑

They thought it would never be broken!! #TheChosenOne — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 8, 2023

Before James broke the NBA record, a sweet moment was captured on camera between him and his eldest son, Bronny, who encouraged his dad to “go ahead and get it.” The four-time championship athlete was supported by his entire James family for the big game, where he intended to break the record.

LeBron: "Go ahead and get it?" Bronny: "Go ahead." LeBron: "I'll get it." pic.twitter.com/S1assyOlgS — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

Additionally, an epic photograph of the historic moment was captured by journalist Shea Serrano. However, until now, it went unnoticed that James’ teammate Thomas Bryant was calling for the ball as James decided to go for the record-breaking shot instead. At least it was worth it!

thomas bryant (31 on the lakers) calling for the ball here on lebron’s record-breaking shot attempt is like the real life version of in space jam when jordan is dunking it from half court and bill murray shouts “i’m open” lol i respect him so much for this pic.twitter.com/IDWMqjhJQm — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 8, 2023

James’ success comes after his thus-far 20-year career having played just over 1,400 regular-season games throughout three teams.