Ben Affleck is about to take his love of Dunkin’ Donuts to the next level.

The actor is set to star in a Super Bowl commercial for the chain on Sunday, and it’ll even feature a cameo from his wife Jennifer Lopez, according to People.

The magazine were on set as Affleck filmed the clip in Boston in January.

At the time, pics of the filming did the rounds online, with no-one being sure of why Affleck was dressed in a full employee uniform while taking orders.

The commercial was filmed at a Medford, Massachusetts location, the magazine confirmed.

Dunkin’ shared a teaser post this week, that included the caption, “SOMETHING’S BEN BREWING. 2.12.23.”

Last month, Affleck sported a classic employee T-shirt, a matching visor and a drive-thru headset, with a source telling ET at the time that he was filming a much anticipated commercial with Dunkin’ Donuts.

“Ben is heavily involved in the commercial as he pitched the script, is directing and starring in it,” the source explained. “Ben has loved Dunkin’ for years and this partnership couldn’t be more perfect. He’s been very hands on with the whole process and is excited for everyone to see.”

A second source agreed, telling ET that “Ben has loved Dunkin’ for years and has always been a big fan, so this partnership was natural.”

“Ben is excited about it and has been very into the campaign and commercial,” noted the second source. “Ben is really funny and charismatic. He has been making everyone laugh on set.”