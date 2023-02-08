Katherine Schwarzenegger is standing by her husband Chris Pratt’s side.

Over the years Pratt has been the subject to controversy, especially when he praised his wife in November 2021 for giving birth to their “healthy” daughter Layla, now two, which critics immediately dubbed a “dig” at his ex-wife Anna Faris, referring to how she gave birth to their shared son two months early. Jack, now 10, was born premature, weighing three pounds 12 ounces and spent one month in the NICU. From suffering cerebral hemorrhage (severe brain bleeding) to undergoing eye surgeries, Jack still faces health issues with his vision and leg muscles.

READ MORE: Anna Faris Admits She’s ‘Getting Much Closer’ With Ex Chris Pratt And His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: ‘I So Appreciate That’

In a recent chat with the New York Times, Schwarzenegger, 33, shared her thoughts on the criticism her husband has encountered.

“I see what people say,” she said. “But I just know that it’s so far from the reality.”

Public scrutiny is nothing new to Schwarzenegger, who grew up in the spotlight as the daughter of actor and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, whom she notes warned her about the “never-ending” trap of having to set the record straight.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Loves Being A ‘Total Girl Dad’, Reveals Which Of His Movies He’ll Show His Daughters First

The author said that “growing up, hearing people say certain things about my parents, my siblings, my extended family…” ultimately prepared her for all that comes with the celebrity lifestyle. However, the attention rose to a whole new level after she and Pratt began dating.

Last June, Pratt, 43, revealed that he was hurt and rattled by social media users who slammed his post for being insensitive. During an interview for his cover story of Men’s Health magazine at the time, he admitted that he “cried” over the situation, adding that “it really f**king bothered me.”

READ MORE: Chris Pratt, Anna Faris’ Son Jack Steals The Spotlight From Dad’s Shirtless Selfie With Sweet Post-It Note

“My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone,” he said.

Pratt and Faris, 46, were married from 2009 to 2018 after they initially met in 2007 on the set of their rom-com “Take Me Home Tonight”. Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in 2018 and wed one year later. The couple now share two daughters after welcoming Eloise, now 8-months-old, in May 2022.