Slade Smiley’s son Grayson has died at age 22 after a long battle with brain cancer.

Gretchen Rossi revealed the sad news on Instagram on Tuesday.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, who has been dating Smiley for 13 years, wrote, “Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition 💔

“We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. 😔 Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being.

“He was an Angel on this earth and an incredible warrior… a warrior like no one has ever seen before. He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things. He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances,” she continued.

Rossi shared, “He was a true beacon of light and hope.

“Although his life was cut short on earth he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way.

“We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely. May the Lord hold him in his hands, renew his broken body, and give him life again. 🙏🏻

“This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man….. We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts ❤️ Love your Dad, Gretchen & your sister Skylar Gray,” she concluded, before asking for privacy while they mourn “this unbearable loss.”

Rossi and Smiley named their daughter Skylar Gray, 3, in honour of Grayson.

Smiley’s ex-wife Michelle Arroyo, Grayson’s mom, posted: