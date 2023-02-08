We could have had a royal first on “Saturday Night Live”.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry was in discussion with the variety show’s producers to host an episode this season, as part the press tour for his memoir Spare.

READ MORE: Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Sells 3.2M Copies In First Week

“I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it — and it would have been great fun as promo for the book,” a source told the outlet.

“‘SNL’ producers have been after Harry for a while,” they added. “Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in.”

The claim was backed up by another industry insider, who said, “There’s always lots of names in the mix, but Harry was definitely a name being discussed.”

READ MORE: Helena Bonham Carter Reacts To Prince Harry’s Memoir: ‘I Think It’s Been Given Enough Attention’

Apparently executive producer Lorne Michaels is still keen on having Harry on the show, with the insider saying, “I could also see Harry coming on as a surprise in a sketch.”

While the British royal family has often come in for mockery on “SNL”, in its long history, none have actually appeared on the show.