Jay-Z was rooting for his wife at the Grammys.

On Sunday night, Beyoncé, whose album Renaissance was up for Album of the Year, lost the big prize to Harry Styles.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most Grammy Wins Ever

In an interview with Tidal done before the Grammys, her husband spoke about why he believed her album deserved to take home the coveted award.

“The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That’s what we want,” Jay-Z said, speaking about his own losses at previous Grammys ceremonies. “Even with Bey, I felt like they missed the moment. Not just Lemonade; [also] when Beck won over her [for album of the year at the 2015 show]. I was like, ‘Oh, y’all missed it.'”

READ MORE: Lizzo Brings Beyoncé And Adele To Tears With Emotional Record Of The Year Speech

Later in the interview, the rapper extolled the virtues of Renaissance and why it was the right pick for Album of the Year.

“Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved,” he said. “They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?!”

Along with Beyoncé, artists up for the award on Sunday included ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo.