King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace during his first visit to the U.K. since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 8, 2023 in London, England.

King Charles met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greeted Zelenskyy upon his arrival, before he went to meet Charles.

The visit is Zelenskyy’s first visit to the U.K. since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and only his second trip abroad after heading to the U.S. in December.

Zelenskyy posted a photo of his meeting with the King on Instagram, alongside the caption, “I had a meeting with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I congratulated him on his recent accession to the throne and wished peace and prosperity to the British people.

“It is an honour for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honoured by the British monarch with an audience.

“I am grateful to His Majesty for the warm welcome and for supporting Ukrainian citizens who have taken refuge from the war in the United Kingdom.”

READ MORE: King Charles Borrows Queen’s Informal Social Media Sign-Off

READ MORE: King Charles’ Coronation Will Be A Three-Day Extravaganza, Palace Announces

The Ukrainian leader thanked the U.K. for being “one of the first to come to help” his country after the invasion, posting on Facebook:

The U.K. government’s website wrote ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit: “President Zelenskyy will visit the U.K. today to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address parliament as the U.K. steps up its delivery of lethal aid into the country, and prepares to train fighter jet pilots and marines.

“The leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to U.K. support for Ukraine, starting with an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russia’s spring offensive, and reinforced by long-term support.”

🇬🇧🇺🇦The King welcomes President @ZelenskyyUa to Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/cdcBUFkZIL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 8, 2023

The post continued, “The Prime Minister will also offer the U.K.’s backing to President Zelenskyy’s plans to work towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

“As part of today’s talks, the Prime Minister will offer to bolster the U.K.’s training offer for Ukrainian troops, including expanding it to fighter jet pilots to ensure Ukraine can defend its skies well into the future.

“The training will ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future. As part of that long-term capability investment, the U.K. will work with Ukraine and international allies to coordinate collective support to meet Ukraine’s defensive needs.

“He will also offer to begin an immediate training programme for marines,” pointing out that 10,000 Ukrainian troops had already been brought to battle readiness in the last six months.

Charles’ meeting comes after Kate Middleton held an audience at Buckingham Palace with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, back in September.