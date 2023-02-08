Lauren London as Amira and Jonah Hill as Ezra in "You People".

Can two actors “kiss” without actually locking lips?

It seems as though that may have been the case for Jonah Hill and Lauren London, who star in Netflix’s new comedy “You People”.

The actors’ fellow co-star Andrew Schulz revealed last week on his podcast “The Brilliant Idiots” that Hill and London, who star as the romantic leads Ezra and Amira respectively, “don’t even kiss” while chatting about the film.

Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira in “You People”. — Photo: Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2023.

First, the comedian joked that the pair don’t appear to make a great couple then went on to reveal the truth behind the flick’s final sequence.

“There’s a hilarious thing— I don’t even know if I should share this s**t, but the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” Schulz said. “It’s CGI. Swear to God.”

Take it from the actor who was on set for the scene.

“I’m there and I’m watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far, and I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie, they’ll probably just cut right there’,” he recalled thinking at the time. “But [in] the movie you could see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

Neither Hill, London or Netflix have confirmed whether Schulz’s claim is true.

Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira in “You People”. — Photo: Tyler Adams/Netflix © 2023.

Last week, in an interview published by Harper’s Bazaar, London admitted that she was unsure about taking on the role due to her concerns that her and Hill’s characters’ relationship wouldn’t be convincing on screen.

“Why would these two people really like each other?” she remembered thinking when director Kenya Barris, who co-wrote the script with Hill, first approached her for the part.

“They’re from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is,” she told the publication. “It was a conversation on connecting with people genuinely and going for the soul connection.”

In this behind-the-scenes photo of “You People”, Jonah Hill (Ezra) and Lauren London (Amira) share an embrace on set. — Photo: Tyler Adams/Netflix © 2023.

Meanwhile, the actress was taken aback by how well she and Hill actually got along while shooting the project.

“I’m a Black woman; he’s a white man,” she said. “We actually have a lot in common in our lives — some of our experiences and some of the ways we look at life and some of the ways we’ve taken life in. And also, growing up in L.A., though we grew up in different areas… We’re both L.A. kids from the same era.”

“You People” is now available to stream on Netflix.