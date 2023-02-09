SZA, Miley Cyrus, Shakira are just a few of the artists that have dropped the perfect heartbreak anthems for 2023.

Valentine’s Day, the day when people in relationships celebrate their love on full display. It’s also the day that single people across the globe play some angsty break-up songs to help mend the pain of being single for yet another Valentine’s Day.

We’re breaking down the best heartbreak anthems from 2023 that we highly encourage playing on full volume to help soothe your broken heart.

1. Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

2. SZA – “Kill Bill”

3. Rosalía – “LLYLM”

4. The Kid LAORI – “Love Again”

5. Shakira and Bizarrap – “BZRP Music Sessions #53”

6. Ava Max – “One Of Us”

7. Valley – “Throwback Tears”

8. Maisie Peters – “Body Better”

9. Chlöe – “Pray It All Away”

10. Reneé Rapp – “Too Well”