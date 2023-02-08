Pamela Anderson cried “happy tears” after watching her tell-all new Netflix documentary “Pamela, A Love Story”.

Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee produced the doc, with the pair speaking to ET Canada about it during a special screening in Toronto at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Tuesday.

The Canadian actress calls the whole thing “therapeutic” and “surreal,” insisting it might have always been meant to be.

She adds that “Brandon created a love letter to his parents, too.”

Anderson tells us, “It’s hard for me to watch, but I’m really appreciative.”

She admits she watched it once with her other son Dylan, but was covering his eyes for most of it and had been “more concerned about how he was feeling.”

Anderson then tried to watch a bit of the doc before the special screening, recalling, “I was lying in bed and I was watching it, like I get my little Netflix app out.

“The tears were coming down. I only got through maybe half of it… it’s emotional, but it’s happy tears.”

Anderson has been opening up about her life in her new memoir Love, Pamela, as well, which is also out now.

Watch part of the “Baywatch” star’s other interview with ET Canada, where she responds to Tim Allen denying flashing her in the ’90s, in the clip below.