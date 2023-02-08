Pink is feeling on top of the world after falling to a lower point in her life over the last three years.

The “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” singer is opening up about life, loss and putting herself first in her March cover story of Women’s Health Limitless Issue.

Pink reveals that last year she felt “a bit depressed from all the loss” in her life after recovering from a hip and double disc replacement surgery in her back. She explains that, during the pandemic, she’d eaten a lot of sourdough which led to weight gain and, ultimately, her joints responded poorly to the change in her body.

Pink — Photo: Andrew Macpherson for Women’s Health

“I couldn’t lose weight to save my life,” Pink explained. “I would work out three hours a day, eat clean, and my metabolism was a dud—I couldn’t get anything started. And I was like, ‘I’m exhausted, I’m sad, I haven’t been away from my family for three years—not even overnight. And I just need a minute.’”

The three-time Grammy winner took initiative in order to get back to feeling like herself again.

“I got rest. I wasn’t getting rest before,” she says of her experience at a two-week wellness clinic. “I slept in a bed by myself for the first time in 11 years. I had time to meditate and cry and journal.”