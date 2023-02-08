Pink is feeling on top of the world after falling to a lower point in her life over the last three years.
The “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” singer is opening up about life, loss and putting herself first in her March cover story of Women’s Health Limitless Issue.
Pink reveals that last year she felt “a bit depressed from all the loss” in her life after recovering from a hip and double disc replacement surgery in her back. She explains that, during the pandemic, she’d eaten a lot of sourdough which led to weight gain and, ultimately, her joints responded poorly to the change in her body.
READ MORE: Pink Made A San Francisco 49ers Fan ‘So Mad’ After Teasing Him At Grocery Store: ‘I’m A Philly Girl!’
“I couldn’t lose weight to save my life,” Pink explained. “I would work out three hours a day, eat clean, and my metabolism was a dud—I couldn’t get anything started. And I was like, ‘I’m exhausted, I’m sad, I haven’t been away from my family for three years—not even overnight. And I just need a minute.’”
The three-time Grammy winner took initiative in order to get back to feeling like herself again.
READ MORE: Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights With A Tube In His Chest: ‘My Old & Infected Self Is Still Getting After It’
“I got rest. I wasn’t getting rest before,” she says of her experience at a two-week wellness clinic. “I slept in a bed by myself for the first time in 11 years. I had time to meditate and cry and journal.”
Pink, 43, adds that “COVID slowed down life in a ‘what matters’ kind of way for me. Now all I want is to put things in the world that are meaningful and see my kids grow up.”
The singer’s ninth studio album Trustfall, which is set to release on February 17, certainly is a meaningful project that the musician took time to work on- three years to be exact.
“I had time, because of a worldwide pandemic, so I went really, really slowly,” she says of the upcoming project, in which she taps into her vulnerability like never before. When it comes to continuing to challenge herself after a twenty-three-year-long career, Pink says, “I guess I don’t see limits.”
READ MORE: Watch Pink’s Daughter Willow Nail Her First Singing Recital
“I don’t see the end of the road as the end of the road. I just see it as a place to start building. And I bite off more than I can chew,” she says before pausing to let out a laugh, “And I ferociously attack life.”
“I feel like when the going gets tough, that’s when you dig deeper and double down,” she continues. “I’m constantly saying, ‘What will I do with this one precious life?’ I’m going to do too much. I’m gonna slide in sideways until the end, going, ‘HOLY S**T, DID YOU SEE THAT!?’”
Pink’s Women’s Health Limitless Issue hits newsstands on February 14.