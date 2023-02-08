Click to share this via email

Post Malone is feeling fine.

In recent months, the 27-year-old rapper has noticeably lost weight, leading some fans to express concerns about his health, but it seems no worry is necessary.

Sources have told TMZ that, despite fans worrying if he is sick or on drugs, Post Malone has been working to get healthy.

He had apparently gained weight for a movie role, but since then has been sticking to a strict diet and consistently working out.

Post Malone has also been on tour since September, performing 90-minute sets that may also be contributing to his weight loss.

And if those assurances aren’t enough, the rapper’s own dad, Rich Post, got into the comments of a fan video on Instagram questioning the eight loss.

“Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically,” he wrote.