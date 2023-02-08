Get a selfie with Drake!

On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled their first even wax figure of the Canadian rap superstar.

Drake’s wax figure will permanently reside in the museum’s Impossible Festival music zone, alongside other music icons like Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse and Stormzy.

Photo: Madame Tussauds

To replicate Drake’s iconic streetwear style, the wax figure is outfitted in camouflage t-shirt and cargo trousers, topped by a green parachute bomber jacket and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers, along with a number of replica pieces of jewellery from the likes of Cartier and Van Cleef.

Madame Tussauds London’s artist, Jo Kinsey, puts the finishing touches to Drake’s new figure ahead of its arrival – Photo: Madame Tussauds

“Drake has shown his love for London on numerous occasions with his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival being just one example of this. With reports that he’s soon to call London home, we wanted to make sure we were able to give him a warm welcome to our streets and show that the love is reciprocated the only way we know how by immortalizing him in our famous attraction,” said Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London.

“There is no denying that the Canadian rap superstar is a music icon, with countless awards and numerous nominations under his belt, including at this year’s Brit Awards,” he added. “We know that our guests will be sure to ‘Take Care’ of Drake as he becomes ‘A Keeper’ at Madame Tussauds London.”