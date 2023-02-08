Elizabeth Chambers is telling her side of the story regarding her marriage to Armie Hammer just days after he spoke out in his first interview since the shocking allegations against him surfaced.

Chambers, who was married to Hammer from 2010-2020, and shares kids Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, with him, discusses quarantining with him in the Cayman Islands and reveals what the final straw was.

She recalls in a new interview with Elle, “He was the worst.”

He then chose to leave Chambers and the kids in the Caymans and head back to California, where he helped a friend restore an old motel outside Joshua Tree National Park.

Chambers remembers, “My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport.”

She adds of the dissolution of her marriage, “You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions.

“The dissolution of my family was literally my biggest fear of my whole life.

“You’re building something, right? You’re weaving a beautiful tapestry, and the last thing you want is for a knife to come and rip the tapestry in half.”

Elizabeth Chambers. Credit: Amy Harrity

READ MORE: Armie Hammer Accuser Calls Out Elizabeth Chambers For Supporting Her Ex-Husband

In early 2021, actor Hammer’s Hollywood career came to a screeching halt after disturbing text messages emerged detailing BDSM and cannibalism, followed by several accusations of sexual misconduct and, in the case of one woman, rape.

Chambers tells the mag of finding out about the allegations against Hammer: “I was learning things as the public was. I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f**k?’”

She insists of how Hammer’s alleged actions don’t define her, “The last thing I ever want to do is let someone else’s actions, which have nothing to do with me, make me angry. It’s not going to help me, and it’s not going to help anyone around me.”

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Chambers speaks about how it’s hard to pinpoint when or why their marriage started to experience difficulties, sharing: “Marriage is always going to be difficult, and, as with any relationship, you go through a process. Especially if you throw success and fame into the mix; it just becomes more magnified… [Over time] your partner is learning things about themselves.

“They’re growing, you’re growing; you hope that you’re growing together.”

Elizabeth Chambers. Credit: Amy Harrity

READ MORE: Woman Who Accused Armie Hammer Of Rape Slams Discovery+ Documentary For ‘Exploiting My Trauma’

Chambers’ sister Catherine also shares her perspective of what the TV personality was going through, admitting that his accusers would message her.

“It was all still so new to her,” Catherine tells the mag.

“She put on her support hat to be there for these women who had gone through terrible, terrible situations that were brought on by her former husband, but Elizabeth chose to be there for them rather than for herself first. She listened to horrible, deep, dark details regardless of what it meant for her own life.”